“little girl”, a street bitchit was beaten to the point of causing her coldctures. The reason: to play with a ball.

According to the rescuers, the animal he liked to play with the balls and every time he saw one, he snatched it up to play with it.

However, on one occasion, the owners of the ball, instead of playing along with the dog, They took the ball from her and then kicked and kicked the ball until it hurt her.

Fabiola Ávila, director of the Buenos Chicos shelter, reported that rescuers from San Luis Potosíí, where the events occurred, they contacted them, since, in that State, “little girl” has no chance to live.

“There they have no chance of living, they put them to sleep; that’s why they spoke to us, to give them a chance,” he said.

The shelter seek support for transfer of “Chatita”, which is protected for now. Once I get to Guadalajara She will be taken to the vet where studies will be done to see the damage she has in her bones and to know if she will be able to walk or not.

Ávila pointed out that once the diagnosis is made, treatment will have to be started so that “Chatita” pHe can recover and, if he needs a walker, buy one so that he can adapt; Once this process is finished, you will be able to find him a home.

To support that Good guys keep giving a chance to life abused dogs As “Chatita” you can contact Fabiola Ávila on the phone 331-319-4606.

The Good Boys Shelter seeks heal the bitch “Chatita”.