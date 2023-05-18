WASHINGTON. ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence platform created by OpenAI, is now available in the Apple app store.

In the app version, the most popular chatbox of the moment will allow users to “obtain precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results” and will not contain advertising, the company said in a statement, throwing a dig at Google and assuring that it will be available soon even on devices that run on the Android system.

The new app will also give “cooking tips, travel tips and help create heartfelt messages”