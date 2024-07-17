Anthropic, the company behind the conversational AI Claude, has released the official Android app, making its powerful virtual assistant accessible to an even wider audience. The app, available for free on Google Play, offers the same advanced features as Claude on iOS and the web, including the most advanced model Claude 3.5 Sonnetto Android users, allowing users to interact with AI anywhere, anytime.

The Claude app for Android offers a complete and versatile experience, thanks to a series of advanced features:

Multi-platform support : Conversations with Claude can be started on one device and continued on another, without losing the thread of the conversation, thanks to synchronization between web, iOS and Android.

: Conversations with Claude can be started on one device and continued on another, without losing the thread of the conversation, thanks to synchronization between web, iOS and Android. Visual Abilities : You can take photos or upload files for real-time image analysis, getting detailed and useful information.

: You can take photos or upload files for real-time image analysis, getting detailed and useful information. Multilingual processing : Real-time translation facilitates communication and understanding of texts in different languages.

: Real-time translation facilitates communication and understanding of texts in different languages. Advanced reasoning: Claude can help tackle complex problems, such as analyzing travel contracts or conducting market research.

The Claude app interface on Android

Whether for work or play, Claude promises to assist users in every situation. From developing business proposals to translating menus while traveling, from generating gift ideas to writing speeches, Anthropic’s AI adapts to any need.

To start using the Claude app for Android, simply download it from Google Play and start chatting with the virtual assistant. The app is free and compatible with all subscription plans, including Pro and Team.

If you want to try it, find theClaude app for Android on PlayStore: then let us know in the comments what you think and if you think it is better than other chatbots on the market, such as ChatGPT or Gemini. Which, incidentally, it seems will be free for a year, in the Gemini Advanced version, for those who purchase a new Google Pixel 9 Pro.