Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is one of the emerging personalities of the technology world. his creation, the generative AI ChatGPT, was one of the protagonists of the year just ended. The secret of Altman's success could be hidden in his daily routine, a mix of practice and life philosophy revealed by an article on BusinessInsider. Altman's day begins and ends with meditation, a ritual he considers essential for centering himself and setting a positive tone for the day. Furthermore, he practices intermittent fasting and limits himself to drinking only espresso in the morning, a choice that, in addition to promoting appetite suppression, also brings health benefits. The morning is also the time when he focuses on his most productive activities, making the most of the hours when he feels most energetic and focused.

In his approach to work, Altman places great importance on selective focus. He chooses to dedicate his time to the most significant activities and to the people who inspire him, delegating tasks of less interest. Use lists to track daily, monthly, and annual goals, but don't over-categorize or scale tasks, but rather prioritize those that generate momentum. He also generally avoids meetings and conferences that he finds time consuming, while valuing open networks for chance encounters and new ideas. When it comes to health and wellness, Altman is actively involved in anti-aging efforts, investing in research and taking metformin, a drug believed to slow aging.

Follows a vegetarian diet, avoiding sugars and excessively spicy foods to prevent digestive problems or inflammation. Additionally, he engages in weight training three times a week and occasional high-intensity interval training. Sleep is another area where he pays particular attention, preferring cool, dark, quiet environments, and sometimes using sleep aids with microdoses of sleeping pills. Finally, evening meditation is another crucial moment in his routine, used to relax and prepare for sleep. This consistent practice, Altman says, improved not only his focus and creativity, but also his emotional well-being and overall happiness. Altman firmly believes in the ability to continuously learn and improve quickly, trusting in his ability to grow and adapt.