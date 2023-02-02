ChatGPT, the chatbot that has popularized generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems, will have a paid version. ChatGPT Plus will cost $20 per month and will improve the features of the original tool, which will remain free.

Those who pay the subscription will get three benefits. First, they will have access to the chatbot even at peak usage. The success of the tool has caused it to work poorly during certain hours of the day due to the number of people connecting; premium users will no longer have to wait for rush hour to pass.

Second, subscribers will also get faster service, according to details on its website Open AI, the company that developed the tool. And, thirdly, they will have access to “new functions and improvements” that will gradually be incorporated into the service. They do not refer to it, but possibly refer to GPT-4, the new version of the AI ​​on which this tool is based.

The ChatGPT payment service will only be available to users in the US, although the company plans to add it to new countries in the coming weeks. Only those who signed up for a waiting list opened by the company a few weeks ago on Discord will have access to this version.

“We love having non-paying users and will continue to offer free access to ChatGPT. The subscription will allow us to contribute so that the free version continues to be available to as many people as possible”, the developers point out.

The success achieved by ChatGPT among the general public has caused movements in companies. Microsoft was one of the first to move. If last week it announced the investment of 10,000 million dollars in OpenAI, of which it was already a partner, to improve the tool, yesterday it revealed that Teams Premium, the paid version of its collaborative work application for companies, will incorporate ChatGPT.

This service, available for $7 a month, will allow users to automatically generate meeting notes, personalized presentations and other tasks, such as real-time translations of video call participants.

