AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/25/2023 – 19:06

The developer of ChatGPT announced, this Monday (25), that it is adding voice and image abilities to this generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, long limited to written commands.

According to OpenAI, the features, which are being added to the paid versions of this service, allow users to talk to the AI ​​and even “show” it what they are talking about.

“Voice and image give you more ways to use ChatGPT in your life”, informed the company in a publication.

“Take a photo of an iconic location during a trip and have a live conversation about what’s interesting about it,” he added.

Examples of how the new functions can be used include taking a photo of the inside of a refrigerator to get recipe suggestions or photographing a child’s math homework to get help solving the problems.

The voice and image functions will roll out to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users in the coming weeks and will eventually be developed for Apple and Google’s mobile operating systems, according to OpenAI.

According to the company, speech interactions have become more realistic by using actors’ voices.

Generative AI programs, so named for their ability to create texts, images or complex content from existing data, became famous last year with ChatGPT’s ability to generate essays, poems and conversations from brief instructions.

Tech giants like Google, Meta and Microsoft are competing to enter the era of generative AI, while trying to avoid the technology’s potential dangers, such as misinformation and cybercrime.