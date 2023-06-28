Much has been said that technological advances such as artificial intelligence have the potential to produce significant changes in the way many jobs are done and perhaps disappear some of them.

Likewise, this future blow that many jobs will have, there could also be an opportunity for the emergence of new professions related to the development of technology.

Given this scenario, what is good to learn? What knowledge should I acquire so as not to lose my job? This is just what has worried millions of Internet users.

Fortunately, Artificial Intelligence has answered this question and has revealed some of the fields of study that will open up with the development of Artificial Intelligence systems.

The question was asked to the Artificial Intelligence of the ChatGPT automatic language system, developed by the OpenAI company, and the response that was obtained was surprising.

This is the question ChatGPT was asked; “What should an employee be trained to not be replaced by AI in the next 10 years?”

ChatGPT AI response

In an ever-evolving landscape powered by artificial intelligence (AI), there are several areas where employees can be trained to improve their employment prospects and reduce the risk of being replaced by AI in the coming years. Here are some key areas that employees can focus on:

Social and Emotional Skills: Interpersonal skills, such as empathy, effective communication, collaboration, and leadership, are difficult for AI to replicate. Focusing on developing social and emotional skills can be beneficial in roles that require human interactions, such as customer service, team management, and negotiation.

Critical thinking and complex problem solving: The ability to analyze information, make informed decisions, and solve complex problems continues to be a valuable area in the world of work. Developing critical thinking, data analysis, and evidence-based decision-making skills can help differentiate employees from the purely automated capabilities of AI.

Creativity and innovative thinking: The generation of new and original ideas, as well as the ability to think creatively, are skills that are valued in many fields. Creativity and the ability to find innovative solutions to problems are areas in which humans have shown an advantage over AI.

Adaptability and continuous learning: The ability to quickly adapt to change and learn new skills is essential in a constantly evolving environment. Employees who are willing to learn new skills and keep up with technological advances will have more employment opportunities.

Expertise in specialized areas: Rather than trying to compete with the AI ​​on routine, repetitive tasks, it may be more beneficial to focus on developing specialized skills in specific areas that are difficult to automate. This could include advanced technical knowledge, experience in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, or cybersecurity, or industry-specific skills.

In addition to these areas, a focus on ethics and responsibility in the use of AI can also be important in ensuring that technological advances are implemented in a responsible and societally beneficial manner.

In short, developing soft skills, critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, continuous learning, and expertise in specialized areas can help employees stand out and stay relevant in an increasingly AI-driven work environment for years to come.