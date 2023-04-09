Chat GPT it is certainly not an unfamiliar name. Recently the privacy guarantor blocked access to it in Italy, but apparently nobody wanted to know about it. We ourselves have explained to you how to bypass the block, even for free here. Today we want to bring you some very curious news!

ChatGPT: VPNs are starting to be used in Italy!

ChatGPT is offline in our country and the privacy commissioner is working closely with OpenAI to find a solution and re-enable access to the bot. However, the user does not want to wait and has already taken remedial measures. A few euros or even none is enough in order to get around the block. Thanks to VPNs the problem is practically solved. AtlasVPN recently witnessed VPN app downloads from the App Store and Play Store they have increased a lot! We’re talking about by 400% in just two days. The user is also informing a lot about these tools with a 600% increase of Google searches.

Immediately after the chat block, VPN downloads increased by 24h in the first 24 hours 121%, in 48h instead of 404%. Undoubtedly data to think about. The future is around the corner and for better or for worse many have already embraced it!