OpenAI delivered available for free on iOS and Android the function ChatGPT Voicethanks to which it will be possible to interact with the chatbot through your own voice in a completely natural way.

ChatGPT Voice was launched at the end of last September in a version still to be perfected and exclusively for those registered with the ChatGPT Plus paid subscription, while it is now available free of charge for everyone. This is news that will certainly make many users happy, especially those who find it more natural or more convenient to interact with the chatbot using their voice from mobile devices.

Like what happens with text chat, it is possible to converse with the AI ​​with questions and answers, all facilitated by a language in Italian almost not at all roboticdemonstrating the important progress made by OpenAI.

For start a conversation with ChatGPT Voice just open the app and press on the headphones icon. At this point it’s business as usual: you can ask (almost) any question, listen to the answer and choose whether or not to continue the conversation.