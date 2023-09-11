New York, USA.- ChatGPT took the world by surprise when it launched in November last year, however it seems to be losing momentum.

August marked the third consecutive month in which the number of monthly visits to the ChatGPT website decreased globally, according to data from analytics firm Similarweb cited by Business Insider.

The average time spent on OpenAI’s chatbot has decreased each month since March: from 8.7 minutes to 7 minutes in August, according to data from Similarweb.

Although Similarweb reports that while the total number of visits decreased by around 10 percent in June and July, it stabilized somewhat in August, with a decrease of 3 percent. In the United States alone, visits to the ChatGPT website increased 0.4 percent in August.

There was also a small increase in the number of unique visitors last month, from 180 million to 180.5 million, according to Reuters.

“One theory for why ChatGPT web traffic dropped over the summer is that school was out. This would help explain why the traffic trend stabilized in August as students in the United States returned to school in greater numbers toward the end. of the month,” wrote David F. Carr, senior knowledge manager at Similarweb.

Before Meta’s Threads took over the title in July, ChatGPT was the fastest-growing app when it reached 100 million users in two months.

Part of that buzz was sparked by students, leading professors to find ways to combat plagiarism using ChatGPT and a Princeton student to launch GPTZero to detect whether an essay was written by artificial intelligence.

But the chatbot is also being used in the workplace, where employees use ChatGPT to write code, do research, and improve time management.

In July, users of OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4, began complaining that the chatbot’s performance had decreased.

A paper by Stanford and Berkeley academics found that GPT-4 was less accurate on a number of tasks. They found, for example, a 2.4 percent accuracy of the chatbot in identifying prime numbers compared to a 97.6 percent accuracy three months earlier.