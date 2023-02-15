“I did a job with ChatGPT and I got a 10″ is the testimony with which The confidentiala Spanish online newspaper, headlined a few days ago a report on the effects on colleges and universities of the artificial intelligence program developed by the Californian firm Open AI.

(Also: USA: How much money do you need to have in the bank to receive the tourist visa?)

The diary recounted how a 29-year-old student, enrolled in a master’s degree in digital innovation, had obtained the highest grade with a job done, in a matter of minutes, by ChatGPTthe online robot that is causing a true “earthquake” in the educational world.

(Keep reading: What is Finland’s modern threat center studying hybrid attacks)

With just an email address and password, anyone who connects to chat.openai.com From your computer, your tablet or your cell phone you can open an account and access, for free, a chat service that, in a few minutes –sometimes just seconds– writes on demand an essay on any topic, write a poem or a fictional story just by giving it a few basic plot lines and characters, solve a math problem or, if you like, even help answer a multiple-choice test.

Although teachers have been fighting plagiarized assignments on Google or Wikipedia for years, this is different. The simple exercise of a student copying a text found on the internet and pasting it into his homework, without giving credit to the true author, is relatively easy to spot when the teacher searches the web for a few sentences of his student’s work.

(You can read: Moldova, the new war target of Russia and Vladimir Putin?)

At the School of Political Science in Lille, in France, they have been applying an anti-plagiarism program for years to detect students who access the file by copying and pasting over the Internet. But, as he confessed to the Parisian newspaper le figaro Pierre Mathiot, director of studies at this university: “The program is not designed to detect ChatGPT.”

And it is that with the chatbot prototype there is not, technically, a plagiarism. Every time someone asks it to write a text on the same subject, the robot uses different words and writing formulas. Even if the same person sends the same order within seconds, the robot writes it differently the second time. He works in English, but also in Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and many more languages, including Mandarin.

To put it to the test, the author of this article asked ChatGPT twice in a row – with a difference of minutes – to write a short story about the love of a couple whose members come from different social classes and the challenges this poses for them. In the first response, the story featured Ana, a young woman from a wealthy family, and in the second, Sofía, from humble origins.

(See also: What does the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank imply?)

Next, he chose to ask the robot for a poem in the form of a sonnet about the death of the woman he loved: the result was two different poems. Of course, both in the short stories and in the poems, the literary quality left a lot to be desired. It was evident that they lacked inspiration. But for that student who does not aspire to win the Nobel Prize for Literature and he only intends to pass a subject, it doesn’t matter that the muses do not visit the robot.

From the classroom to the court

The debate is not limited to the world of education. In mid-January, the Colombian judge Juan Manuel Padilla generated great controversy by saying that he consulted ChatGPT for a decision from his office. The mother of an autistic young man asked the prepaid health company, to which her family subscribes, to exempt her son from paying the moderator fee.

The judge raised the case with ChatGPT, and the robot replied that, according to Colombian law, the minor should not pay the dating moderator fee. interrogated by Blue RadioPadilla explained that this robot does what “a secretary used to do in an organized, simple and structured way” and added that, since the robot responds in a matter of seconds, this tool can help solve the problems of delays in the judicial system.

But the matter is not so simple. In this case, the fact that the robot writes different answers to the same query every time it is asked causes problems.

(It may interest you: This is the crown that the queen consort Camila will wear at the coronation)

Juan David Gutiérrez, a professor at the Universidad del Rosario, did the same exercise of the judge several times and obtained, on occasions, different answers. Concerned, he warned that “For the sake of supposed efficiency, fundamental rights can be put at risk.”

Both the European and American press have described Judge Padilla’s case as the first in the world in which a magistrate turned to an artificial intelligence robot to resolve a lawsuit and opened another debate, other than education.

As in colleges and universities, the legislation and jurisprudence of each country will have to define the limits that judges must respect when seeking advice from ChatGPT or similar artificial intelligence systems. And as in the world of education, it is evident that prohibiting the use of this resource will not be enough, among other reasons because preventing it is practically impossible.

(We recommend: The commercial millionaires about Jesus that cause controversy in the United States)

Beyond classrooms and courts, millions of inquiries have been made by executives and office workers to feed their memos and write work emails. Many accountants rely on ChatGPT to make spreadsheets. Even among journalists, initially attracted by mere curiosity, the use of ChatGPT has gained ground for verification of data such as dates, names and places. Of course, there are sectors vetoed by the robot itself, such as medical consultation.

Apart from the guardianship judgment in which ChatGPT was used Photo: Screenshot

Fight it or take advantage of it?

In a comprehensive weekend report devoted to the subject, the French daily Le Figaro recounted several cases at French colleges and universities, including that of a third-year law student at the prestigious Sorbonne in Paris, who confessed to having solved, in a few minutes, the structure and much of the content of a dissertation, when similar jobs used to take up to four hours.

In a university of strasbourg, in the northeast of the country, 20 students were penalized for having used ChatGPT when answering a multiple-choice exam that was carried out virtually. To your bad luck, They were forced to repeat the subject because, apparently, the robot that is not infallible made a mistake in which they all agreed.

(Also read: The ELN’s links with groups dedicated to drug trafficking in Mexico)

He New York State Department of Education wanted to be cured in health and, given the rise of the digital tool, prohibited its use in public schools in that area of ​​the US. The agency argued that it was “very concerned” because nothing guaranteed “the accuracy of the contents” of ChatGPT and due to the “negative impact on learning processes” because the tool “does not contribute to developing critical thinking”.

In turn, the universities that make up the very elitist Ivy League association –among them Harvard, Columbia and Yale– are drafting common standards to try to build a regulation against the use and abuse of this online robot. But not everyone in the academic world agrees to declare war on the already famous virtual tool.

Since ChatGPT, and other applications based on this development, are available in the virtual stores of Apple or Google, and since detecting that they have been used for a school assignment, a university project or even a court ruling is not easy, there are many who want to apply the old formula: “if you can’t beat your enemy, join them”.

(You can read: López Obrador is going to abolish “neoliberal reforms” in Mexico: what are they?)

Vanda Luengo, a computer science professor at the Sorbonne, has well investigated the scope – and limits – of ChatGPT. Then he believes that This robot, which today is so innovative and impressive, over time, “will become a tool like any other”. “It is clear that our challenge is to teach students to understand and analyze the information provided by this robot,” argued the professor, insisting on the need for an education that applies critical thinking that the robot lacks.

He does not think, he does not feel



Sam Altman, born in Chicago 37 years ago, is the genius behind the OpenAI company. In 2015, even before his 30th birthday, he raised more than $1 billion in funding thanks to demos of his robot debunking well-known investors. Among them were the German Peter Thiel, administrator of a venture capital fund that has had among his successes financing Facebook and PayPal, and even the controversial Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and who a few months ago acquired Twitter.

(Furthermore: ‘BBC’ offices are raided by the tax services in India)

It is clear that our challenge is to teach students to understand and analyze the information provided by this robbery.

Unlike Musk, who claims to care little about ethical issues, Altman has launched a media campaign to publicize the good practices that ChatGPT adheres to and the care that its programmers give to content. From the outset, the robot warns that it is not designed to give an opinion. He also makes it clear that he has no feelings. In principle, he avoids using aggressive, sexist or discriminatory language, although in some tests he has gone off the deep end and has used swear words, as revealed by the French newspaper Le Monde.

(We recommend: ‘The worst is feeling unable to help’: the harsh story of the doctor after the earthquake)

The truth is that while the debate continues, both in the classroom and in the spheres of power, the online robot, which since September 2021 has attended millions and millions of inquiries across the planet, seems to have come to stay.



Thanks to its obvious advantages, its use will continue to spread at high speed. But due to its risks, it is desirable that the debate it generates continue and deepen every day. After all, when it comes to critical thinking, human intelligence continues to lead – at least for now – over artificial intelligence.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

FOR THE TIME

[email protected]