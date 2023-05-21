Chat GPT it is now a constant in everyone’s life so let’s not waste time introducing it to you. For weeks now we have been updating you on all the news concerning this formidable AI, such as the feud that led the privacy guarantor to block the well-known AI throughout Italy. Luckily here, we had explained to you how to get around the blocks even if everything has now been solved. Today, however, there are great news!

ChatGPT: the official app arrives, but not in Italy!

You read correctly, even if the stores are filled with all kinds of clones, finally the company behind the most used bot in the world has decided to take a small step and release an official app. CEO Sam Altman confirmed the news even if unfortunately for now there are some big limitations. First the app is available only for iPhones at the moment, if this is not enough to discourage you, know that only US users will be able to enjoy it. The good news is that there are no ads or costsThose. the android version is coming.

Less encouraging is the wording that specifies what kind of data the app collects: contacts, user content, identifiers, usage data, and diagnostics. Practically a large amount of personal information. After all, what’s free still has a hidden price.

In short, surely very soon we will be able to tell you something more and rest assured that we will keep you updated on ChatGPT!