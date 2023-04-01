ChatGPT, the Guarantor: “Artificial intelligence potentially dangerous technology”

“Artificial intelligence is a technology as valuable as it is potentially dangerous. I am concerned only by the anomiethat is, from development in the absence of rules”. The Privacy Guarantor Pasquale Stanzione said in an interview with La Repubblica after signing the provision that blocks ChatGPT in Italy. “Fortunately, as this case demonstrates – continued the Guarantor – a crucial safeguard lies precisely in the data protection discipline and, when it is ready, the European regulation on artificial intelligence will intervene, the enactment of which is more urgent than ever”.

The Privacy Guarantor, entering into the merits of the provision, explained that “the collection made for us unlawfully concerns, in addition to an enormous amount of information acquired from the web, users’ personal data. Probably also those of minors, given that ChatGPT does not have a filter system for verifying age, warns that the service is reserved for those over 13 years old, but then does not control who accesses it”.

“ChatGPT’s machine learning – underlined the Guarantor – moreover, it is not legitimized by legal assumptions and can generate cognitive bias because the database is two years old and therefore there are inaccuracies in the answers that the algorithm provides”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

