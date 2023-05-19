OpenAI has launched the iOS version of the ChatGPT app on the App Store, the popular bot based on generative artificial intelligence capable of understanding complex questions and answering them by logically linking the results. The app is free, synchronizes chat history with the web version and offers the possibility to ask questions by voice, thanks to the integration of OpenAI’s open-source speech recognition, Whisper. The app is compatible with both iPhone and iPad and can only be downloaded from the App Store in the USA. OpenAI has announced that it will arrive in the rest of the world in the coming weeks, as well as the Android version. OpenAI hadn’t thought of a mobile app for its application, but was overwhelmed by the global success of ChatGPT, which fueled the debate on the “dangerousness” of artificial intelligence. Launched last November on the web, ChatGPT quickly gained success but also evolved in record time, showing the almost dangerous potential of generative AI. Some estimates suggest that the app attracted 100 million users in its first three months, although OpenAI has never confirmed this data. Although OpenAI has not tried to distribute ChatGPT as a consumer product but rather a technology to be integrated into systems (Microsoft will use it in Bing and Office, for example), in the first months of life the bot was asked to write school essays, curriculum of work, letters and much more. In February, OpenAI launched a paid version, which for $20 a month gives priority access (servers are often overcrowded) and access to the latest version of the bot, 4.