ChatGPT has been the main topic of discussion for months now. The new artificial intelligence developed by Open AI has amazed and conquered the users, who decide to consult the famous chatbot just in case, testing it properly. The results are certainly positive and the new entry also proved it: the application, which we also told you about here!

ChatGPT – the app is a hit!

ChatGPT has finally arrived in app version. In fact, the official application has landed in the US app store and although it is a fairly limited audience (Americans owning an Apple product) in reality the success is truly phenomenal. Suffice it to say that within just 5 days they have already been registered nearly 500,000 downloads.

If the shared data is correct, we are talking about the second best app for debut in 2023 and 2022, surpassed only by Truth Social. In short, a satisfactory result even if not that much satisfactory. After all, the success of ChatGPT is undeniable and it is not surprising to think that there are many users eager to try it this new version of AI.

We obviously can’t wait for its market to expand, reaching Italy and other platforms as well, obviously we will keep you updated on any news in the hope of don’t have to wait much longer!

