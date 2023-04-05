ChatGPT is going through a significant storm in our country. In fact, as we have told you here, the system is no longer accessible, even if we have already created a quick guide to explain how to get around the problem here. However, there is someone who has found a truly original way to harness the enormous power of AI. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

ChatGPT: The AI ​​was able to generate a key and activate Windows 95

No, we’re not kidding. Someone has generated a key to activate Windows 95 through the most amazing artificial intelligence ever made. Let’s clear up a few things right away though. First of all, the guidelines imposed by the company that manages ChatGPT prevent it from sharing such information. Therefore the user had to get smart. Secondly, it is important to point out that Windows 95 is a really dated operating system and consequently it has been possible for a long time now to become aware of the system adopted by Microsoft for key generation. Simply put, just trying to bypass Windows XP with the bot would be impossible!

In any case, the user has tried in every way to have ChatGPT generate and calculate the sequence of numbers and letters necessary to proceed with the activation of the historic operating system. And after about an hour of trying to figure out the right way to ask the question out of 30 different combinations, one worked and allowed the user to activate the system!

Really interesting news that could open the door to new “creative” uses of the chatbot. We obviously leave you the video below!