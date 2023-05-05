Today, artificial intelligence is a topic that should be taken into consideration, since there are some who can play video games and even write scripts for movies that only need to correct some inconsistencies. The most famous program is ChatGPTand now, he has been given an opinion on fan communities.

In a test carried out by the page known as nintenderosthis AI has been asked about its opinion of the followers who have the Japanese brand that owns Mario like your favorite. With an answer that seems more technical than anything else, since it establishes what type of company it is Nintendo and about which is its biggest icon, the mustachioed plumber.

It is worth mentioning that the responses of ChatGPT They have been renewed over time, as little by little their creators continue to improve their intelligence in order to have a more fluid conversation with it. So in a few years the AI ​​could have a more solid opinion, something that goes beyond just throwing data about the company involved.

In news related to ChatGPTrecently it was revealed that an episode of South Park It was prepared with this intelligence, at least the part of the script, which would be modified to make it as coherent as possible. If you want to know more about the subject, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: ChatGPT

Editor’s note: For now the conversations with this program are simple, but its evolution is a bit scary in how fast it grows. Surely in the future you will be able to answer like anyone else, even with intentional misspellings.