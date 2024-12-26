ChatGPT, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot app, has suffered a fall worldwide this Thursdayas reported by the company itself through its social networks, where it has assured that “most of ChatGPT, the API and Sora have been inactive for a couple of hours.”

The chatbot, the most popular on the market, stopped working normally around 7:30 p.m. peninsular time, when a high percentage of errors began to be reported.

As detailed by the company in the brief statement, OpenAI has already identified the problem, which also affects Sora, its text video generator, and is trying to solve it “as soon as possible.” “We are sorry for the problems this is causing,” the tweet read.

The service became popular at the end of 2023 for the multiple functionalities it offers and for answering all kinds of questions. ChatGPT has 300 million active users per week. 1 billion messages are sent through its platform every day, according to data from OpenAI.