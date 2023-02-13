Artificial intelligence shows what Lula’s statements would be like, discussion between Ciro and D’Avila and refuses to criticize ballot boxes

ChatGPT, an AI (artificial intelligence) tool capable of creating texts based on information available on the internet, can simulate speeches by politicians. It is only necessary to give indications about the subject that you would like to reproduce and the robot offers the simulation.

O Power360 asked the program what a speech by the president would be like Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Brazilian democracy, including criticism of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and their children Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ).

Here’s the result:



reproduction ChatGPT simulates Lula’s speech with criticism of the Bolsonaro clan

The digital newspaper also simulated a discussion between former presidential candidates Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Felipe d’Avila (Novo) on the value of the minimum wage. He asked for a dialogue with two lines each, including exchanges of accusations and an address to the audience. Here’s the result:



reproduction ChatGPT simulates discussion between Ciro Gomes and Felipe d’Avila

ChatGPT did not offer a simulation of Bolsonaro criticizing the Brazilian electoral system and electronic voting machines. Said to be programmed to “avoid any speech that promotes disinformation”.

About ChatGPT

The artificial intelligence tool was launched in November 2022 by the US organization OpenAI. Unlike the chatbots traditional –which simulate conversations with human beings and are often used in customer service services–, ChatGPT was created to respond to user commands.

The resource is capable of writing texts and solving mathematical problems through a machine learning method based on database training.

The methodology also allows the tool to automate responses to complex requests, such as identifying problems in a programming code or writing authentic texts using the poetic style of a writer.

The use of the tool generated controversy and led the French university Sciences Po to ban the use of ChatGPT. Students who use the chatbot may be expelled.

In a letter addressed to teachers on January 26, the institution’s director, Sergeï Guriev, said that the resource “strongly questions education and research actors around the world on fraud in general and plagiarism in particular”.

China plans to develop a similar tool. A Baidua Chinese online search company similar to Google, announced on January 30 that it wants to launch a chatbot enhanced with machine learning.

Google is already testing new virtual conversation tools that use artificial intelligence for a future launch, still without a defined date.