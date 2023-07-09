After a dizzying and sudden growth, Chat GPT he recorded his first drop in users ever during the month of June 2023which saw a 10% reduction in traffic on the site dedicated to the famous chatbot based on OpenAI artificial intelligence.

According to what was found by the Similarweb company and reported by the Washington Post, the data show a 9.7% drop as the number of users who connected to ChatGPT during the month of June 2023, also reflected by a drop in downloads of the dedicated app on iOS, according to what was detected by Sensor Tower.

It is difficult to say whether this is the beginning of a trend, but it is rather interesting to note how, after months of constant growth in the interest and use of this tool centered on generative artificial intelligence, last month we witnessed a first significant drop in the use of the client, both via the web and through the dedicated mobile app.