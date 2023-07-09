After a dizzying and sudden growth, Chat GPT he recorded his first drop in users ever during the month of June 2023which saw a 10% reduction in traffic on the site dedicated to the famous chatbot based on OpenAI artificial intelligence.
According to what was found by the Similarweb company and reported by the Washington Post, the data show a 9.7% drop as the number of users who connected to ChatGPT during the month of June 2023, also reflected by a drop in downloads of the dedicated app on iOS, according to what was detected by Sensor Tower.
It is difficult to say whether this is the beginning of a trend, but it is rather interesting to note how, after months of constant growth in the interest and use of this tool centered on generative artificial intelligence, last month we witnessed a first significant drop in the use of the client, both via the web and through the dedicated mobile app.
ChatGPT in decline: the possible reasons
The peak, for the moment, was reached between February and March, when Microsoft released the public version of Bing AI and the interest in this type of technology grew dramatically and spread among a large number of users.
According to The Post, one possible explanation for this drop in traffic could be related to end of the school year: it seems that a large part of the use of ChatGPT was linked to the study and research carried out by students on various topics, confirming how AI could have become a valid support tool for homework.
Other reasons could be related to restrictions imposed by various companies on their employees: in this regard, the case of Samsung has become famous, which forbade employees to use chatbots with artificial intelligence for fear of possible data leaks.
In any case, this decline only concerns the public use of ChatGPT, but this does not mean that the technology is in crisis, considering that the bulk of the business is linked to the services provided on the business front, which apparently continue undisturbed.
#ChatGPT #user #drop #June
Leave a Reply