ChatGPT is smart enough to pass prestigious postgraduate level exams – though not with particularly high marks.

The powerful new AI chatbot tool recently passed law exams in four majors at the University of Minnesota and another exam at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, according to professors at the schools.

To test how well ChatGPT could generate answers on exams for the four courses, professors at the University of Minnesota School of Law recently evaluated blind tests. After answering 95 multiple-choice questions and 12 essay questions, the bot averaged at the level of a C+ student, achieving a low but passing grade in all four courses.

ChatGPT fared better during a Wharton business administration course exam, where it scored a B to B. In an article detailing performance, Wharton management professor Christian Terwiesch said ChatGPT did “an amazing job.” answering basic operations management and process analysis questions, but struggled with more advanced prompts and made “surprising mistakes” with basic math.

“These errors can be enormous in magnitude,” he wrote.

The test results come as a growing number of schools and teachers express concerns about ChatGPT’s immediate impact on students and their ability to cheat on assignments. Some educators are now moving with remarkable speed to rethink their attributions in response to ChatGPT, even though it remains unclear how widespread use of the tool is among students and how detrimental it can actually be to learning.

Since it became available in late November, ChatGPT has been used to generate original essays, stories and lyrics in response to user requests. She wrote summaries of research papers that misled some scientists. Some CEOs even used it to write emails or do accounting work.

ChatGPT is trained on large amounts of online data to generate responses to user prompts. While it has gained traction among users, it has also raised some concerns, including about inaccuracies and its potential to perpetuate prejudice and spread misinformation.

Jon Choi, one of the law professors at the University of Minnesota, said the purpose of the tests was to explore ChatGPT’s potential to assist lawyers in their practice and help students take exams, whether or not allowed by their professors, because the questions often imitate the writing that lawyers do in real life.

“ChatGPT struggled with the more classic components of law school exams, such as identifying potential legal issues and in-depth analysis applying legal rules to the facts of a case,” said Choi. “But ChatGPT can be very helpful in producing a first draft that a student can refine.”

He argues that human-AI collaboration is the most promising use case for ChatGPT and similar technology.

“My strong hunch is that AI assistants will become standard tools for lawyers in the near future, and law schools should prepare their students for that eventuality,” he said. “Of course, if law professors want to continue to test simple recall of legal rules and doctrines, they will need to put restrictions like banning the internet during exams to enforce this.”

Likewise, Wharton’s Terwiesch found that the chatbot was “remarkably good” at modifying its responses in response to human cues, such as reworking responses after pointing out an error, hinting at the potential for people to work together with the AI.

In the short term, however, unease remains about whether and how students should use ChatGPT. Public schools in New York and Seattle, for example, have already banned students and teachers from using ChatGPT on district networks and devices.

Considering that ChatGPT performed above average on its exam, Terwiesch said he agrees that restrictions should be placed on students while they are taking the tests.

“The bans are necessary,” he said. “After all, when you give a doctor a degree, you want him to know medicine, not how to use a bot. The same goes for other skills certifications, including law and business.”

But Terwiesch believes this technology still has a place in the classroom. “If all we get is the same education system as before, we’ve wasted an incredible opportunity that comes with ChatGPT,” he said.