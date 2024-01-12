Op‌enAI has finally opened its store of user-created ChatGPT apps. The company behind the most famous chatbot announced this “ChatGPT Store” in November, which arrived this week after a couple of months of delay. Starting this Wednesday, its users have the option of using applications intended for specific purposes. At the moment the store is open only to ChatGPT subscribers.

The model is similar to the Apple and Android app stores. It seeks to create its own ecosystem that allows this model to be a platform on which to build applications that become essential for millions of users, as happened on mobile phones with Instagram, Uber, TikTok or many others. apps. OpenAI says that more than 3 million bots or applications have already been created. The store also offers agents generated by the platform itself.

The company led by Sam Altman will also share part of the income with the creators of the most used apps. It has not yet given, however, details of how it will distribute the percentages of income. You will also have more exhaustive control so that the apps Comply with company policies.

Screenshot of the apps proposed by the company in the ChatGPT Store.

In the store, the company these days recommends, for example, an application created by AllTrails about hiking. The search process is similar to that of the original AppTrails app itself, but asking ChatGPT questions so that it finds an appropriate route. Other applications similar to the most common uses of ChatGPT also stand out: Code Tutor, for programming with an assistant; Consensus, to search academic articles, or Books, to ask for recommendations on books and literature.

The store also offers applications in different sections on illustrations, logos, similar images, to help write in natural language or in code, to do mathematical operations. In many cases the solutions are similar to those that version 4 of ChatGPT could offer, with the advantage of being dedicated to a more precise area. The danger of hallucinations or deviations is still present.

