ChatGPT, after the stop of the service in Italy, the Guarantor for the protection of personal data (Pasquale Stanzione, Ginevra Cerrina Feroni, Agostino Ghiglia, Guido Scorza) met today, in extraordinary session, for an initial examination of the two documents sent by OpenAI after the meeting held on Wednesday in video conference on ChatGpt. The Board will meet again on Tuesday to continue examining the measures proposed by the US company to make the processing of user and interested party data compliant with privacy legislation.

