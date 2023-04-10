From Chat GPT we are talking to you very often, the new artificial intelligence developed by openAI has depopulated conquering users but unfortunately it is also having serious privacy problems in various countries. As for Italy, at the moment the chatbot is blocked and there are many who have resorted to the VPN, however just as many are not giving up and today we want to talk to you of an interesting petition!

ChatGPT, a petition asks to restore it in Italy

ChatGPT has brought a real revolution in the world of artificial intelligence and this cannot be denied, after all it is the most successful AI to date capable of solving practically any question it is asked. For this reason there were many users who by now they used the chatbot on a daily basis.

For this reason, a user named Marco Trombetti has decided to start a petition on the well-known Change.org website, with the aim of reaching 1000 signatures and thus asking the Privacy Guarantor to unblock it after the ban.

“The ChatGPT ban has created serious damage to many citizens, professionals and many Italian businesses at different levels of development, from start-ups to more mature companies that find themselves, in every sector, on the frontier of technological innovation, with the ability to offer a new generation of products and services in the new economy based on artificial intelligence”, writes the user, stating that the advent of this AI represents in all respects the beginning of a new world.

In any case, if you also agree, you can go and sign the petition at this linkand in the meantime we’ll meet you at the next article!