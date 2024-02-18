It is a fact that artificial intelligences are invading the world of the Internet, and this has been demonstrated by ChatGPT, in which the user can consult any information in the world so that all types of data are given or even the creation of long texts so that the writing process more bearable. However, in OpenAI They don't rest when it comes to updates, and now they have given it a new function that will surprise those who want to interact with the tool.

They recently reported that memories are being implemented with this chat bot, making it remember things that the user has already told it, this in order to have more information at hand that perhaps one does not have in mind at specific times. The client can even provide you with personal information that will be saved in memory, something that may be surprising.

Something that is quite interesting about this implementation is that it can be activated in two different ways, the first is to ask the chat to remember something specific, this to use the information for later with data that the user can easily forget, more with the topic of codes or numbers. Then we have a more subtle accumulation of memories, in which the robot will learn as the conversion develops and will retrieve data from specific questions.

With that in mind, users may think that some of their privacy will be compromised by memory, but fortunately options have been created to erase the bot's memories, whether of a specific question that was asked or completely. delete the entire conversation. In addition, those responsible ensure that personal information will not be compromised at any time.

Here are the statements:

We may use the content you provide to ChatGPT, including memories, to improve our models for everyone. If you wish, you can disable this through your Data Controls.

As we already mentioned, you can disable it from the Personalization option in the Settings menu.

Editor's note: This thing about artificial intelligence is a bit scary, I'm not going to deny it at all. Even so, the topic is interesting, and it is curious to know to what extent technology of this type advances.