It’s a business race between the top tech companies on the planet. The advent of ChatGPT, developed from OpenAI, has changed human interaction with artificial intelligence (AI), sparking an unprecedented revolution around the world. Its debut at the end of 2022 and undeniable success since then has forced tech giants to compete to offer the most advanced or versatile solutions. Meta has her chat, Llama 2, and she just introduce Code Llama, designed specifically for developers who write code and that can attract customers using the Microsoft or OpenAI payment models. Google also has its own chatbot that speaks in the first person, impersonates a human and performs the most creative tasks.

Although Apple has not confirmed its version, this does not mean that it has been excluded from the competition. According to Bloombergthe Cupertino company tests generative artificial intelligence internally, indicating that it may have plans to include it in its most popular products, such as the iPhone or iPad.

ChatGPT, the first and most powerful

ChatGPThe chatbot AI text generator from OpenAI, ushered in the era of chats conversational and in less than five days after its launch, it already had more than a million users. The GPT-3.5 version is free to use and capable of writing essays, translations, code, poems, and more from short text prompts. You can also answer questions in an informative way, even if they are open ended or quirky. But it gathers information up to 2021, so it is not capable of generating or evaluating current information.

Users who pay $20 a month (about 18 euros) have access to GPT-4, the most powerful version that communicates more naturally and smoothly than the free model, and is also better at writing programming code. Among the significant improvements, it connects to the internet, captures irony, and is capable of producing text that is indistinguishable from human-written text. In addition, paid users have access to the chatbot even during usage peaks, when the platform stops working in its free version.

Goal: Llama 2 and Code Llama

Meta, the company of Marck Zuckerberg, has forged its own path in the artificial intelligence race with Llama. Initially, this model was reserved for guest researchers, until it was leaked on the 4chan forum just a week after its release. In mid-July, Zuckerberg released Flame 2, whose main partner is Microsoft. It is a version trained with 40% more data and that connects to the internet.

Llama 2 has marked a turning point in the field of artificial intelligence because, being an open source platform, it allows companies to create their own applications for free. In addition, on Thursday the company released Code Llama, a streamlined option for programmers that promises to “lower the barrier to entry for people learning to code,” the company explained. Being free, it could have an even bigger impact on competition by discouraging users from opting for paid helpers, like Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, which is powered by OpenAI.

The user who wants to download both models, Llama 2 or Code Llama, can request it on the website, but access is not immediate. However, Llama 2 can be tested in the form of chat at this development of Perplexity Labs. Meta claims that the model is trained on publicly available online data, but its results seem to lag behind those of its competition. Between errors, it changes the language to English randomly. Despite criticism, the company is confident in the collaborative approach, despite concerns about what that could mean if it ends up in the hands of bad actors.

Google: Bard and Workspace

bard from google, is free. To use it, you just have to have a company account, the same one used in Gmail or Drive. Like ChatGPT, it provides multiple answers for a single question, but it has greater versatility: beyond writing texts, it can read aloud, similar to the function that already exists in the popular Google translator. And the responses generated can be forwarded to Gmail or Docs, or shared via a public link.

A big difference from GPT-3.5 is its access to up-to-date information. While the free version of OpenAI gathers data through 2021, Bard taps into the freshness of the web. Also, it tracks the source of your responses and can be accessed directly by the user from a link in the chat.

Conversational chat is not Google’s only bet. The company has revealed new updates to Workspace, its business tool. The new resources will allow, for example, to summarize and respond to long email threads, turn those conversations into reports and even those reports into slides. According to the company, it will also give the possibility to personalize dozens of messages in a spreadsheet. To date, only a few companies have been able to test the new features.

Microsoft: Bing and Copilot

Microsoft is involved on almost every front. It has an alliance with Meta for Llama 2 and is the great investor of OpenAI (with 10,000 million dollars). But it also has its own model of cha conversational: Bing, the renewed version of its search engine, includes information from the internet, presents the sources of your answers, and it is possible to export them in Word, PDF or text format. The company’s great hope is to wrest market share from Google, even though it has some limitations. For example, answer only up to five questions in a single thread. When you reach this limit, you have to start a new chat.

On the other hand, among the advantages over Bard, Microsoft’s commitment stands out for its ability to carry out more sophisticated searches on some occasions. For example, by asking you for a restaurant recommendation available on a specific date, Bing not only presents the relevant names, but also their respective websites to make a reservation; while Bard is limited only to providing the names.

For the corporate world, the company has introduced Microsoft 365 Copilot, a solution similar to Google’s Worskspace, but within the Office package, which includes popular tools such as Word, Excel or Powerpoint. At the moment, to access the resource you must be part of Windows 11 Insider, an exclusive program for invited commercial clients. It is not yet known when it will be available to the general public.

Apple’s unknown

Apple seems to be following a more cautious strategy. Last June it announced its use of artificial intelligence to improve autocorrect and dictation in iOS 17, marking a more modest approach compared to its competitors. The company even avoids mentioning terms like GPT, AI, or advanced language models in its presentations. However, according to has reported Bloomberg, the apple company is using a tool internally similar to ChatGPT to help its employees in their work. In the meantime, it is considering implementing such technology in its products, which could be called Apple GPT according to rumors. With this innovation, Apple users could use conversational capabilities directly in iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS, accessible with their Apple ID, without downloading third-party apps.

