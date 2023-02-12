Package allows users to access the platform even during server peak times

A OpenAIthe North American startup that developed ChatGPT, launched on Friday (10.Feb.2023) a subscription package for Brazilian users of the tool that uses an artificial intelligence system to write texts and solve problems.

For US$ 20 (about R$ 105), subscribers have faster access to the program’s functionalities (new and current), in addition to a stable connection in times of server overload. Since it was launched in November 2022, ChatGPT has been accessed by more than 100 million users.

The service, called ChatGPT Plus, was launched in the US on February 1st and reached countries in the European Union and the United Kingdom on Friday (Feb 10th). This is the 1st attempt to monetize the software, which will continue to have a free version.

To date, ChatGPT is the only major chatbot (computer program that simulates conversations with human language) combined with the textual production via artificial intelligence in the world.

However, the program must soon face competition and server optimization as well as well-executed monetization will be decisive for the market pioneer.

A Baidua Chinese online search company similar to Google, intends to launch a feature inspired by ChatGPT.

Still unnamed, the tool should be available in March as a standalone application that will gradually be incorporated into Baidu’s search engine.

Google is already testing new virtual conversation tools that use artificial intelligence for a future launch, still without a defined date.

Learn how to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus

To subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, the user just needs to open the program on the home page and click on the 1st icon in the lower left corner: “Upgrade to Plus”.

Clicking on the option will open a tab with the option to subscribe to the plan for $20 or stay in the free version. Just select the paid plan.

On the billing page, you must provide your credit card details. OpenAI warns that the charge will be monthly and that the amount of the fee can be changed upon notice.