Can ChatGpt, “advanced form of conversational AI”, be enlisted in the world of telemedicine? Not today, but its potential is destined to grow and in the future it could carve out a space for itself. Of course, at this precise moment, although the media spotlight is focused on him and on the ‘successes’ accumulated in several fields, “he is not ready”, except for minor roles, such as for example helping white coats translate the ‘ medicines’ and to make the clinical notes clearer and simpler for everyone to understand. The current limits and possible evolutions of ChatGpt were highlighted to Adnkronos Salute by Eugenio Santoro, head of the Medical Informatics Laboratory of the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research in Milan.

The Digital Health expert also interacted with ChatGpt and was able to ascertain ‘the somewhat deceitful nature’ that he currently has. In the sense that, if he doesn’t know the answer, “he lies knowing he is lying and lies well, because he doesn’t tell you he doesn’t know, but launches into a random answer”, smiles Santoro, who holds to a premise: “It is important clarify – he observes – that artificial intelligence in the health sector is something else, it is not ChatGpt at the moment. It is something much more structured, on which there is a lot of research, on which there is some evidence of effectiveness. They are not all suitable in the same direction, but there is a solid research movement and we are talking about concrete things.We are talking about systems that analyze a large amount of data and are able to find relationships between cause and effect, but also just about the diagnostic it is the area on which a lot of work is being done at the moment: there are systems that provide diagnoses as reliable as those offered by doctors, even the most expert.There are still limits for a formal introduction of these tools into the care pathway, but we are getting there or slowly”.

As for ChatGpt, “many confuse it with a traditional machine learning system, which learns from content that could be scientific articles rather than other sources. In reality, this is not quite the case. ChatGpt is not the classic machine learning system, it is a language model system: it is based exclusively on language and is trained with machine learning techniques, but to exclusively predict the probability of a given sequence of words, based on the context of those that precede it.It chooses sentences that are more likely to make sense of what he has studied”.

But all of this “has nothing to do with contextualization – underlines Santoro – ChatGpt doesn’t go to take scientific articles as a reference, it doesn’t go to examine their contents in order to be able to understand, synthesize and interpret them and give an answer on the basis of those contents. And this is a major limitation in the medical and healthcare fields where the knowledge produced up to that moment is the fundamental basis on which to make decisions”. And in fact “few at the moment are suggesting it as a chatbot system to answer patients’ questions and give them support, Babylon-style”, an app that has a chatbot trained with traditional source-based machine learning, “and even fewer are the ones who suggest ChatGpt to assist in diagnosis or even just to provide information on drugs”.

The limits – What are the limits of ChatGpt? Santoro gives some examples he has experimented with: “When ChatGpt was questioned to find out if there is any relationship between how many times a tweet is published and the probability that the scientific article to which the tweet refers is cited in the literature, he he replied that there are reports of this kind. Now, anyone who knows literature knows that they don’t exist. And when I asked to give me the bibliographic references of this one, he gave me invented references. Or rather the bibliographic references were real, but led to scientific articles that had nothing to do with the topic”. And it happened several times. “If we apply this thing to the health sector, it is clear how dangerous it is”.

That’s not to say there isn’t an attempt to get these tools into the industry. At the moment “there is someone who is suggesting ChatGpt as a tool that can generate clinical notes and reports based on data provided by healthcare professionals – says Santoro – there is, for example, a virtual clinic, called Ansible Health, which has started to use it within their workflows, for example to verify radiological reports and produce explanations that are easy to understand.The big problem for those who write reports is that they are anchored to the ‘medical doctor’.So the idea of ​​producing reports with ChatGpt so they’re clearer and use more understandable language can be an area of ​​real support right now. They’re experiencing it this way and the damage it could do isn’t that high this way.”

He passes the exam but that’s why he can’t be a doctor – Then, continues Santoro, “it is true that ChatGpt was tested to become a doctor and passed the exam. But the same researchers say that it is not a tool that can ‘be a doctor’, if anything it can help doctors to train. So again a tool to support teaching and not decision-making. This at least until this tool is hooked up to equally intelligent tools, but which then go to the contents, make a synthesis and interpretation of the contents, of the guidelines of scientific publications, of the protocols. Everything that is needed to make decisions. And I imagine they will soon “.

“The union of the two systems – he concludes – can at that point actually be a weapon, it could be an interesting thing to work on and experiment with”.