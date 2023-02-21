Through a thread on Twitter, Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI, responsible for ChatGPT, spoke about these technologies. Here he said that implementing them currently brings many benefits, but doing it in an accelerated way could have fearsome consequences.

One of the minds behind ChatGPT indicated that these tools can help us be more productive. Since they could be used to write emails, follow medical routines, create articles and even new forms of entertainment. However, he believes that the mass adoption of these technologies should be gradual.

There are still some challenges present in the implementation of these technologies. There are things that must be regulated and improvements to be made in those that currently exist. If the process is sped up and more are created just for the hell of it, then we might have an AI to fear.

Altman said that while tools like ChatGPT aren’t scary, we’re not far from the arrival of one that does. That is why he said it is critical to have time to understand what happens with these technologies, how people will use them and how they can evolve with society. Could it be that Skynet will stop being a thing of fiction?

What else has OpenAI done besides ChatGPT?

OpenAI is responsible for ChatGPT, an AI that is capable of chatting with people as if it were one of them. It even caused problems in some schools as students used it to answer their homework and write their essays. But this is not the only one of these technologies that they have done. They are also responsible for DALL-E, an AI that can create images based on what the user requests.

Although OpenAI has well-known AIs, they are not the only ones working on them, and in recent months they have had a boom. For example, Microsoft introduced one capable of imitating the voice of any person with just a few seconds of audio. There are also some that can alter the appearance of people in videos to make them look like others.

While it is true that there is no militarized AI yet, some of the ones mentioned already caused some problems. Mainly because they have been used for reasons other than those that were planned. Perhaps this is why the creator of ChatGPT emphasized that they should be regulated and what people plan to do with them should be known. Do you agree with him?

