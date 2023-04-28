It is now possible to use it again Chat GPT in Italy. In fact, OpenAI has removed the block that prevented the use of the chatbot in the Bel Paese that had been requested by GDPR extension (the Guarantor for the protection of personal data).

This means that OpenAI has decided to fulfill the requests for compliance with European privacy legislation, making a series of changes and precautions that have been deemed sufficient by the Privacy Guarantor to allow the reactivation of the service in Italy.

Among the most significant changes made to ChatGPT reported by the GDPR we find an information site that illustrates which ones personal data and how they are treated, as well as the ability for users to opt out of having them used to train AI algorithms.

Here is the list of the main innovations:

prepared and published on its website information aimed at all users and non-users, in Europe and in the rest of the world, to illustrate which personal data and how they are treated for the training of the algorithms and to remind that anyone has the right to object to such treatment;

they are treated for the training of the algorithms and to remind that anyone has the right to object to such treatment; expanded the disclosure on the processing of data reserved for users of the service, making it now accessible also in the registration mask before a user registers for the service;

on the processing of data reserved for users of the service, making it now accessible also in the registration mask before a user registers for the service; recognized to all people living in Europe, even non-users, the right to object that their personal data be processed for the training of the algorithms also through a specific form that can be filled in online and is easily accessible;

that their personal data be processed for the training of the algorithms also through a specific form that can be filled in online and is easily accessible; introduced a welcome screen the reactivation of ChatGPT in Italy, with references to the new privacy policy and the methods of processing personal data for algorithm training;

the reactivation of ChatGPT in Italy, with references to the new privacy policy and the methods of processing personal data for algorithm training; has provided for the possibility for those interested to do delete information deemed incorrect declaring itself, at present, technically unable to correct the errors;

declaring itself, at present, technically unable to correct the errors; has clarified, in the information reserved for users, that while it will continue to process certain personal data to ensure the correct functioning of the service on the basis of the contract, it will process their personal data for the purpose of training the algorithms, unless they exercise their right to object , on the basis of legitimate interest;

has already implemented a form for users in recent days that allows all European users to exercise the right to object to the processing of their personal data and thus be able to exclude conversations and the related history from the training of their algorithms;

has inserted a button on the welcome screen reserved for Italian users already registered for the service through which, to re-access the service, they must declare that they are adults or over thirteen e in this case, to have parental consent;

in this case, to have parental consent; has inserted in the service registration form the date of birth request envisaging a block on registration for users under the age of thirteen and envisaging, in the hypothesis of users over the age of thirteen but minors, that they must confirm that they have parental consent to use the service.

“The Authority recognizes the progress made to combine technological progress with respect for people’s rights and hopes that the company will continue along this path of adaptation to European legislation on data protection“, reads the GDPR statement.