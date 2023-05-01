Chat GPT it is now very famous so let’s not waste time introducing it to you. For weeks now we have been updating you on the feud that led the privacy guarantor to block the AI ​​note throughout Italy. Luckily here, we had explained to you how to get around the blocks. Today, however, there are great news!

ChatGPT is available again in Italy!

The Italian guarantor has raised his voice and apparently this has helped! ChatGPT is already available again today to all the Italian people. There are many innovations and obviously they all concern the reason for the block: privacy. First it is now history can be turned off which was used to train the AI ​​to give increasingly coherent and sensible answers. Furthermore, the company behind the chatbot has also agreed to grant all remaining claims of the guarantor which are:

OpenAI will have to prepare and make available on its site a transparent information, which explains the methods and logic underlying the processing of data necessary for the functioning of ChatGPT as well as the rights attributed to users and non-user interested parties. The disclosure must be easily accessible and placed in a position that allows it to be read before proceeding with any registration for the service.

For users who connect from Italy, the information must be presented before completing the registration and, always before completing the registration, they must be asked to declare that they are of age.

For already registered users, the information must be presented at the time of the first access following the reactivation of the service and, on the same occasion, they must be asked to pass an age gate which excludes, on the basis of the declared age, minor users.

As for the legal basis of the processing of users’ personal data for algorithm training, the Privacy Guarantor has ordered OpenAI to eliminate any reference to the execution of a contract and to indicate, instead, on the basis of the principle of accountability, the consent o the legitimate interest as a prerequisite for using such data, without prejudice to the exercise of one’s powers of verification and assessment subsequent to this choice.

Further provisions concern the provision of useful tools to allow interested parties, including non-users, to request the rectification of personal data concerning them generated inaccurately by the service or the cancellation of the same, if the rectification is not technically possible.

Furthermore, OpenAI will have to allow interested non-users to exercise, in a simple and accessible way, the right to object to the processing of their personal data used for the exercise of the algorithms and recognize a similar right to users, if they identify the legitimate interest such as legal basis of the treatment.

As regards the verification of the age of minors, in addition to the immediate implementation of an age request system for the purpose of registering for the service, the Authority has ordered OpenAI to submit an action plan by 31 May which includes , at the latest by 30 September 2023, the implementation of an age verification system, capable of excluding access to users under thirteen and minors for whom parental consent is missing.

Finally, in agreement with the Guarantor, by 15 May, OpenAI will have to promote an information campaign on radio, television, newspapers and the web to inform people about the use of their personal data for the purpose of algorithm training.

The Authority will continue to ascertain any violations of current regulations that may have been committed by the company and reserves the right to adopt any further or different measure that may be necessary at the conclusion of the formal investigation still in progress

We are certainly to see how the situation develops!