ChatGPT no longer needs any introduction, it has been months since the new artificial intelligence of Open AI is on everyone’s lips, with millions of users using it daily. We often tell you about it too but today’s news is unbelievable, as generative AI will soon be integrated into a smartphone, thus kicking off a real revolution!

ChatGPT is about to be integrated on a smartphone!

ChatGPT is now used by many users and as we have also reported here, it has now become even more accessible thanks to the recently released mobile app for iOS and which will soon expand to Android as well. However, for the moment the uses of this AI are limited to our online searches or our simple requests, but what if instead everything were implemented right inside our smartphones?

That’s exactly what the Asian brand Infinix is ​​about to achieve with its new one Notes 30 5G. If the device itself we do not care much as limited to the Indian marketHowever, we are very interested in the implementation of ChatGPT, a step forward that will obviously not only make AI even more famous but will also change the way we interact with our smartphones, receiving support in every area.

In short, we are moving towards a new era for the voice assistants of our phones, having real chatbots to interact with. Of course we’ll see if any of that has a future, but it sure is about a novelty to keep an eye on!