Chat GPT you will certainly know it, we have often told you about it as for example here. It is the latest technology in the world of artificial intelligence, perhaps the most advanced ever, capable of responding to any request. But like any successful technology, it also brings with it risks and dangers such as those identified by Europol that we told you about just yesterday. And sa today apparently you won’t be able to more enjoy the service!

ChatGPT blocked in Italy, should we say goodbye to the chatbot?

As miraculous as ChatGPT is, there are also negative implications and there are many skeptics. The public fears bad repercussions on the world of work, on the world of security and also that it could be exploited for crime, plagiarism, phishing and much more. In addition to all this, recently an unexpected bug also had exposed a variety of sensitive data of users putting them at risk.

All this has not gone unnoticed by the Italian privacy Guarantor who has decided to have his say on the matter in an official statement, which places the immediate stop to ChatGPT, now becoming effectively unusable in Italy. Here is a snippet:

“Stop ChatGPT until it complies with privacy regulations. The Guarantor for the protection of personal data has ordered, with immediate effect, the temporary limitation of the processing of data of Italian users against OpenAI, the US company that developed and manages the platform. At the same time, the Authority opened an investigation.”

The reasons identified are as follows:

lack of information to users about their data collected by OpenAI

to users about their data collected by OpenAI lack of legal basis That “justifies the mass collection and storage of personal data for the purpose of “training” the algorithms underlying the functioning of the platform“

That “justifies the mass collection and storage of personal data for the purpose of “training” the algorithms underlying the functioning of the platform“ ChatGPT answers” they do not always correspond to the real data thus determining an inaccurate processing of personal data“

thus determining an inaccurate processing of personal data“ lack of filters for age verification of users despite the service being aimed at over 13s

Having said that, the last word has not yet been said as OpenAI you have 20 days to respond to the Guarantor indicating the measures taken to resolve these issues and fill the gaps. The risk is that of a fine of 20 million euros or equal to 4% of the annual global turnover. We will obviously keep you updated on all the news, in the hope of being able to use ChatGPT again in the future!