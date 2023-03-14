Artificial Intelligence is gaining more and more strength for daily life. ChatGPT has become a tool that can help in any aspect and in sports, it can generate great content.
In 90min we undertook the task of using AI to generate the probabilities that each Liga MX team has to win this Clausura 2023 tournament. Thus, subjective estimates were achieved according to the performance of each team so far in the 11 days played as well as historical data.
|
Equipment
|
Odds in percentages
|
America
|
twenty%
|
Monterey
|
fifteen%
|
tigers
|
12%
|
Blue Cross
|
10%
|
Chivas
|
8%
|
Toluca
|
5%
|
Lion
|
6%
|
Pachuca
|
5%
|
cougars
|
4%
|
Saints
|
3%
|
Atlas
|
2%
|
Necaxa
|
2%
|
Mazatlan
|
1%
|
Queretaro
|
1%
|
saint Louis
|
1%
|
juarez
|
1%
Despite not being in the first four places in the table, America according to Artificial Intelligence is the favorite to become champion. The Eagles have shown a good level and come from defeating the Tigers, which gave them a lot of air.
On the other hand, the two teams from the north, Monterrey and Tigres, are the next on the list. As usual, both clubs always show a great level and being the first and third place in the general table, their chances are high.
What may surprise is the position that Cruz Azul occupies. Despite being ninth in the competition, ChatGPT puts him ahead of the likes of Chivas, Pachuca, Santos and León to lift the Liga MX trophy.
