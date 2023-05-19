New York., ChatGPT is already a mobile app, which could be good news for people who like to use artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots and bad news for people apps copycats that have tried to profit from this technology.

The free application has been available for iPhone and iPad in the United States since yesterday, and can then be downloaded to Android devices. Unlike the web version in the case of computers, for iOS it supports voice commands.

The company that produces it, OpenAI, noted that it will remain ad-free, but “it syncs your history across all devices.

“We will start with the launch in the United States and we will expand it to other countries in the coming weeks,” adds a publication that announced the new apps, described in the Apple App Store as the “official app” of OpenAI.

It’s been over five months since OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, sparking excitement and concerns about its ability to generate essays, poems, form letters, and answers to almost any question in a compelling, human-like way.

“We’re not trying to get people to use it more and more,” Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, told US senators this week during a hearing on how to regulate artificial intelligence systems like those developed by his company.