ChatGPT doesn’t need too many introductions, by now you will know it more than well. The well-known AI-based chatbot developed by Open AI it drove the whole world crazy and some time ago the company had decided to bring it to mobile via app, first on iOS and then on Android. However, the latter was not yet available in our countrybut now the situation changes!

ChatGPT for Android arrives in Italy!

On July 25, ChatGPT also arrived on Android. Even if a little behind the competition from iOS, the news had nonetheless exalted many users who couldn’t wait to be able to use it on their smartphone. Unfortunately, however, Italy has once again been cut off and only today the app finally arrives in our country!

In fact, just yesterday evening the ChatGPT app was made available on the Google Play Store through which you can download it freely. The weight is about 6MB therefore nothing onerous and it is updated to version 1.0.0023. The feedback is already positive so we advise you to try it with your own hands.

It goes without saying that if in Europe we had to wait longer than in other countries, it is probably solely and exclusively for bureaucratic reasons, even if perhaps all this may have also helped to bring a more refined and free from bugs typical of a first release.

