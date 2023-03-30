Chat GPT needs no introduction, the new phenomenal artificial intelligence developed by OpenAI has now become an integral part of our days and a large part of our news. Today, however, we don’t want to talk to you about the tool itself, but about a very interesting enterprise carried out by a user!

ChatGPT even works on a 1984 IBM PC!

ChatGPT is certainly one of the most ambitious and most successful technological inventions of recent years, with a phenomenal response, many different applications and a functioning that is almost unbelievable. We are faced with artificial intelligence most advanced ever made to date!

But could a technological project of this magnitude also work correctly on one of the oldest PCs ever, such as a 1984 IBM? It will seem absurd but the answer is yes, the well-known chatbot it can work even on such dated technology.

This was demonstrated by Yeo Kheng Meng, who decided to exhume his old IBM 5155 MS-DOS PC dating back to 1984 and set to work. Whereas ChatGPT doesn’t provide an overly heavy viewing experience, the old computer’s specs proved sufficient, with a 1981 IBM PC Intel 8088 4.77Mhz CPU, MS-DOS 6.22, and a whopping 640KB of RAM.

Unfortunately the man was unable to get carried out natively the HTTP-to-HTTPS proxy, but other than that the chatbot is working and seeing such advanced technology running on such an outdated device it definitely works!