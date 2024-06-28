Volkswagen is one of the first car brands that is using ChatGPT artificial intelligence. The AI-based research tool is available on all new fully electric vehicles in the ID family, as well as the new Golf, Tiguan and Passat.

The system is accessed using the Volkswagen IDA voice assistant, and according to the carmaker, it offers a range of new options that go far beyond the voice control previously available. For example, users can have the system read out search results and interact with the car using natural language.

Volkswagen’s most popular electric cars and models are compatible with IDA and now, with the integration of AI, it provides information on tourist attractions, past football tournaments or helps solve mathematical problems.

Volkswagen IDA voice assistant compatible with ChatGPT

Users with an existing account for VW Connect/VW Connect Plus can use the IDA voice assistant as usual – no additional access or extra app required.

The digital assistant is started by saying “Hello IDA” or by pressing the button on the steering wheel. Only if the Volkswagen system cannot answer a query is it forwarded anonymously to ChatGPT; the response then arrives in the familiar Volkswagen voice.

At no time does ChatGPT gain access to the vehicle data. Questions and answers are deleted immediately to ensure optimal data protection. The voice assistant can even be deactivated in the settings area of ​​the Volkswagen app or in the privacy settings of the infotainment system.

At the moment, the integration of ChatGPT with the IDA voice assistant is not available for the Mexican market, but it is expected to arrive soon.

