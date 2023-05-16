Leaving out the fears about the supposed domination of artificial intelligences (AI) over human beings, another of the great concerns that these new technologies have raised in recent times is the possibility that leave millions of people jobless.

However, the creator of one of the most popular artificial intelligences of the moment, ChatGPThas unveiled the plan it has to save humanity from this new hypothetical situation that could arise in the future with the increasingly accelerated integration of AI into everyday life.

Despite the fact that AI has been used in multiple aspects for many years, it was last year when the popularity of these technological tools exploded. Above all, the boom came after the announcement made by the giant Microsoft about incorporating ChatGPT into their services.

However, after the widespread fascination generated by AI, later technology experts began to express their fears about the reach of these technologies if their development is not controlled and if they are used without regulations that regulate their use.

Now, there are many people who fear that their work will be replaced by artificial intelligence, which is why Open AIdeveloper of ChatGPT, has already started working on a new project that aims to save the world from AI.

Under the name Wordlcoin, the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, has created a new technology that could even make people receive a universal basic income.

And it is that worldcoin could be defined as a cryptographic network that uses a system of identification of iris scan to give people access to a free digital currency. The project, surprising as it may seem, has already raised $100 million, even though it hasn’t been officially launched yet.

The $100 million token sale earlier this year 2023 valued the tech firm’s total token supply at $300 million.

According to OpenAI, this system uses orbs filled with iris scanning technology to establish a person’s identity. Behind this, a kind of digital global identification is created that can be used as a pseudonym for a wide variety of everyday apps and without revealing the identity of the user. Once the person’s identity is established, they can receive free tokens.

This technology it will make it possible to distinguish between humans and bots, while providing a universal basic income, which could offset job losses from AI advances.

Worldcoin plans to issue 10 billion tokens in total: 80% directed to users; 10% to investors, and the other 10% to a foundation to manufacture the orbs and develop the network.