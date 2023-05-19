ChatGPT is already a mobile app, which could be good news for people who like to use AI chatbots, and bad news for all the copycat apps that have tried to profit from this technology.

The free app is available for iPhones and iPads in the United States starting Thursday, and can later be downloaded to Android devices. Unlike the web version for computers, the iOS app supports voice commands.

The company that makes it, OpenAI, said it will remain ad-free, but “syncs your history across all devices.”

“We will start with the US release and roll it out to other countries in the coming weeks,” reads a blog post announcing the new app, which is described on Apple’s App Store as the “official app” of OpenAI.

It’s been over five months since OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, sparking excitement and concerns about its ability to generate essays, poems, form letters, and answers to almost any question in a compelling, human-like way. However, the San Francisco company seemed in no rush to get to phones, where most people access the internet.

“We’re not trying to get people to use it more and more,” Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, told US senators this week during a hearing on how to regulate artificial intelligence systems like those developed by his company.