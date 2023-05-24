In front of US senators, the head of the firm that created the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot, Sam Altman, surprisingly raised that the Congress of that country should regulate the use of artificial intelligence.

And he launched a striking confession: “My worst fear is that we will cause significant damage to the world.”

Altman, 38, the chief executive of technology firm OpenAI, appeared before a Senate privacy and technology committee that questioned him about how ChatGPT works and what benefits and risks artificial intelligence (AI) poses.

The call for regulation was considered “historic” by Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, as industries are often averse to government controls.

But Altman made an appearance with thoughtful responses, even to very direct questions about the implications that AI has now and those that it may have in the near future.

“The US government should consider a combination of licensing or registration requirements for the development and release of AI models above a crucial threshold of capabilities, along with incentives for full compliance with these requirements,” Altman said.

“There will be an impact on jobs”

ChatGPT and its similar Bard (from Google) have been the spearheads of AI robots with powerful information processing capacity and logical reasoning.

Chatbots are capable of offering very complete answers to questions or orders from users. And while they can create incredibly human responses, they can also be highly inaccurate.

The technology has aroused fascination, but also concerns about how the functions of these robots could replace human labor in some occupational areas.

“There will be an impact on jobs. We try to be very clear about that,” Altman said.

However, he also stated that the technology has the potential to help find solutions to problems such as cancer or environmental degradation.

Given the great social impact that may be in the near future, the director of OpenAI stated that in the US. a new government agency should be formed to license companies in this technology industry.

Altman has become something of a mouthpiece for the burgeoning industry. He has not shied away from addressing the ethical questions that AI raises.

He said AI could be as big as “the printing press” but acknowledged its potential dangers.

He admitted the impact that AI could have by being used as a weapon in elections, which he considered a “significant area of ​​concern”.

“I think we also need standards, guidelines, on what to expect in terms of disclosure from a company that provides a model,” Altman said of elections and AI, adding: “I’m nervous about it.”

Some senators argued that new laws were needed to make it easier for people to sue companies like OpenAI.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said the technology could be revolutionary, but he also compared it to the invention of the “atomic bomb”.

Democrat Richard Blumenthal noted that an AI-dominated future “is not necessarily the future we want.”

“We need to maximize the good over the bad. Congress has a choice now. We had the same choice when we faced social media. We couldn’t seize that moment,” he warned.

After the meeting, it seemed clear that there is bipartisan support for a new body to regulate the industry. But there were questions about whether such an agency could keep up in a rapidly evolving industry.

