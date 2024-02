Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI | Photo: FE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company responsible for developing ChatGPT, a generative language model that can chat with users, announced this Thursday (15) the launch of a revolutionary new tool called Sora, which can create videos of up to a minute from text instructions.

The company led by Sam Altman states on its website that Sora is capable of “generating complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of movement, and precise subject and background details.” OpenAI also mentions that its new model “understands not only what the user asked for in the promptbut also how these things exist in the physical world.”

In addition to the innovations mentioned above, Sora can also create multiple shots in a single generated video, “maintaining visual quality and adherence to user instructions”, points out the company.

The new tool uses an architecture similar to GPT models, which allows you to scale the performance and quality of videos.

“Sora is capable of generating entire videos at once or extending the generated videos to make them longer,” explains OpenAI.

OpenAI recognizes that its new tool still has some flaws and limitations, such as difficulty in accurately simulating the physics of a complex scene, confusing spatial details of a prompt or have problems with accurate descriptions of events that occur over time. Therefore, the company states that it is currently taking some security measures before making the tool openly available to the public.

Sora is being evaluated by a group of experts from different areas and has been made available to artists, designers and filmmakers who should try it out and give feedbacks on how to make the model more useful for professionals in these areas.

OpenAI said it is still working on building tools to help detect misleading content, such as a detection classifier that can tell when a video was generated by its new model.