The creator of ChatGPT is looking to reduce its reputation as a cheating machine with a new tool that could help teachers detect whether a student or an artificial intelligence has written homework.

The new AI text classifier released Tuesday by OpenAI follows a weeks-long discussion in schools and colleges about fears that ChatGPT’s ability to write anything on command could fuel academic dishonesty and undermine learning.

OpenAI cautions that its new tool – like others already available – is not infallible. The method for detecting AI-written text “is imperfect and can sometimes be wrong,” said Jan Leike, head of OpenAI’s alignment team tasked with making its systems more secure.

“Because of this, you shouldn’t just rely on him when making decisions,” Leike said.

Teenagers and college students were among the millions of people who started trying out ChatGPT after it launched on Nov. 30 as a free app on the OpenAI website. And while many found ways to use it creatively and harmlessly, the ease with which it could answer homework test questions and help with other tasks sparked panic among some educators.

As schools opened for the new year, New York City, Los Angeles and other major public school districts began blocking its use in classrooms and on school devices.

The Seattle Public Schools district initially blocked ChatGPT from all school devices in December, but later opened access to educators who want to use it as a teaching tool, said Tim Robinson, a spokesperson for the district.

“We can’t afford to ignore it,” Robinson said.

The district is also discussing expanding the use of ChatGPT in classrooms to allow teachers to use it to train students to be better critical thinkers and to allow students to use the app as a “personal tutor” or to help to generate new ideas by working on a task. Robinson said.

School districts across the country say they are seeing the ChatGPT conversation evolve rapidly.

“The initial reaction was ‘OMG, how are we going to stem the tide of all the cheating that’s going to happen with ChatGPT,’” said Devin Page, technology specialist for the Calvert County Public School District in Maryland. There is now a growing realization that “this is the future” and blocking it is not the solution, he said.

“I think we would be naive if we weren’t aware of the dangers this tool poses, but we would also fail to serve our students if we prohibited them and us from using it to its full potential power,” said Page, who thinks that districts like yours will eventually unlock ChatGPT, especially when the company’s detection service is in place.

OpenAI emphasized the limitations of its detection tool in a blog post on Tuesday, but said that, in addition to preventing plagiarism, it could help detect automated disinformation campaigns and other misuses of AI to imitate humans.

The longer a passage of text, the better the tool detects whether an AI or a human wrote something. Type in any text – a college admissions essay or a literary analysis of Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man” – and the tool will label it as “very unlikely, unlikely, uncertain whether, possibly or likely” AI-generated.

But like ChatGPT itself, which was trained on a huge trove of digitized books, newspapers and online writings, but often confidently spits out falsehoods or nonsense, it’s not easy to interpret how it arrived at the result.

“We don’t fundamentally know what kind of patterns it pays attention to or how it works internally,” Leike said. “There really isn’t much we can say at this point about how the classifier actually works.”

Higher education institutions around the world have also begun to debate the responsible use of AI technology. Sciences Po, one of France’s most prestigious universities, banned its use last week and warned that anyone found using ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools to produce written or oral work could be banned from Sciences Po and other institutions.

In response to the backlash, OpenAI said it has been working for several weeks to come up with new guidelines to help educators.

“Like many other technologies, it may be that a district decides it is inappropriate for use in their classrooms,” said Lama Ahmad, policy researcher at OpenAI. “We don’t really push them one way or the other. We just want to give them the information they need to make the right decisions for them.”

It’s an unusually public role for the research-driven San Francisco startup, now backed by billions of dollars in investment from its partner Microsoft and facing growing interest from the public and governments.

France’s digital economy minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, recently met in California with OpenAI executives, including CEO Sam Altman, and a week later told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he was optimistic about technology. But the government minister – a former professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the French business school HEC in Paris – said there were also difficult ethical issues that needed to be addressed.