Artificial intelligence based on the OpenAI language, CahtGPT, will underpin the systems on board an upcoming General Motors vehicle, according to reports from Reuters. A GM executive has in fact revealed that the company is experimenting with the use of ChatGPT as an on-board assistant, all using the Microsoft Azure cloud tools. Microsoft has signed an agreement with OpenAI, a non-profit founded by Elon Musk, to use the artificial intelligence they developed. General Motors vice president Scott Miller recently stated that “in the future, ChatGPT will be everywhere,” hinting at a future in which an in-car voice assistant will be able to do more than report problems. For example, he will be able to find the best solution to the context and suggest it to the owner by putting him, for example, in contact with the emergency services. “The change isn’t just about the evolution of voice commands. Users can expect their vehicles to be more responsive and smarter in everything in the future,” concluded Miller.