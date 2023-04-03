For the press specialized in science and technology, the irruption of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) through ‘chatbots’ such as ChatGPT supposes one of the most revolutionary scientific advances of the last decades. And is not for less.

At the end of 2022, the OpenIA company, in charge of its development, released ChatGPT for free to the mass public. Although there is also an enhanced paid version. Since then, the popularity of this tool has skyrocketed, accumulating millions of users all over the planet.

Especially at the beginning of this 2023, the media and social networks have been flooded with Hundreds of user stories that tell the virtues of its use, but also its risks.

Your success – which is fear for others – is based on the wide range of tasks you can do this type of artificial intelligence at a level that borders on human eloquence.

The irruption of ChatGPT has caused “more excitement in the world of technology than any other advance in several years.”

From answering emails and any type of question, to writing poems and speeches emulating the personality of a great famous leader are some of the tasks with which Internet users have tested ChatGPT and other AI that are already debuting on the market.

Chatbots can write lines of code for software, compose songs or design travel budgets; synthesize texts, answer philosophical dilemmas, write 100 word essays in a few seconds or simply say who is the current president of Colombia.

He is also able to explain the theory of relativity or how the stock market works in words that a five-year-old can understand.

An executive director of a software development company, for example, told through his Twitter account that the chatbot corrected a line of code that was misspelled in your program. And, in addition to writing it correctly, he explained what was wrong and taught her step by step what to do to avoid making the same mistake.

At the end of January, the chain CNN He reported that ChatGPT had also passed the postgraduate exams with acceptable results.s at two prestigious American universities.

While The New York Times recounted in mid-January that philosophy professor Antony Aumann, from the University of Northern Michigan, received an essay that was undoubtedly “the best in its class,” but with the surprise that a student had asked him for help ChatGPT to write it

To go to a much local case, TIME He spoke with Federico, a young entrepreneur who has a company that rents houses and apartments to tourists in the Colombian Caribbean.

Among the more mechanical tasks of her job are answering emails with service information for her clients and writing elegant, detailed descriptions of her accommodations on a popular home rental platform.

ChatGPT poses special challenges for colleges and universities, which are already facing plagiarism.

The ‘chatbots’ make mistakes because they respond “based on what they have learned, they produce new text on their own (…).

Federico saw in ChatGPT an opportunity to streamline this mechanical and repetitive process. With a few precise instructions, the bot writes for him the texts he uses every day to serve his customers. “It’s one less worry and saves me time,” he says.

Like these, there are thousands of other examples of many tasks that people are discovering every day to make their lives and jobs easier.



These four cases are just examples of a passionate ethical and existential debate: Are machines going to replace the work that human beings do or will they be one more tool that will make life easier?

The truth is that its irruption has caused “more excitement in the world of technology than any other advance for several years,” says the deputy editor of The Economist, Tom Standage.

For others, like the tycoon Elon Musk, it is better to pause these developments for a while to analyze the eventual impact on human lives. Musk along with other businessmen published this week a letter addressed directly developers to stop the use of ‘chatbots’ for six months.

That is why it is essential to understand how the tool works, what it is for, how it does it and what its main dilemmas are.

What is it and how is it used?

Although ChatGPT is the most popular generative artificial intelligence of the moment It should be mentioned that there are other projects. For example, Bard, which is developed by Google, or LLaMa, from Meta.

Its operation is simple. To register, you must enter the OpenIA page and create an account with your email. After logging in, an interface similar to that of a chat will appear, like the one on Instagram, Facebook or the old Messenger.

All applications of artificial intelligence undoubtedly bring ethical dilemmas, but the technology must be an instrument created by man and must be used in the service of man.

There you can write your questions or tasks for the ‘bot’. For example: “Explain to me as if I were five years old how photosynthesis occurs in plants”. In a few seconds, the program will begin to generate text explaining or doing what was requested.

As the instructions are more specific, the tool will refine and be more precise in its response. ChatGPT, in this case, it consults information available on the web and generates a text based on the information it has in its database.

This is not to say that the machine is infallible.. Many cases have already been recorded in which generative artificial intelligence makes mistakes and inaccuracies and even makes disrespectful comments, so you should not blindly trust what it says and the supervision of a human is essential.

This answers ChatGPT when asked to explain to a five-year-old how photosynthesis works.

The ‘chatbots’ make mistakes because they respond “based on what they have learned, they produce new text on their own (…). That’s why ‘chatbots’ can give you different answers if you ask the same question twice,” explained Cade Metz, a reporter specializing in artificial intelligence issues, in The New York Times.

Why is its use controversial?

In the world of work and in academia, speculation has begun about in which jobs the machine could eventually replace human beings. The OpenIA company recently revealed a document in which it lists the professions that are at risk with this invention.

Tasks related to programming, writing, accounting and mathematics, for example, have a better chance of being replaced by an AI. While scientific and critical thinking skills could be less affected.

“All applications of artificial intelligence, like all technology, undoubtedly bring ethical dilemmas, but technology must be an instrument created by man and must be used at the service of man.”, Obdulio Posada, professor at the Faculty of Law and Political Sciences and former rector of the University of La Sabana, explains to this newspaper.

Posada recalls that throughout history scientific advances have had some resistance or controversy. “This happened with television because it was said that it was going to rude children. I also have photos from press archives where university professors were protesting in the United States against the use of calculators because students were going to cheat on their exercises, ”he adds.

And although television and calculators are already more than part of people’s daily lives, for Posada, “true intelligence is the one that faces problems of the future and context” and, in essence, that has a “critical spirit”.

Elon Musk and other businessmen asked to pause the development of generative artificial intelligence for a few months.

In other words: a lot depends on what we do with technology and how we use it.

Will humans reject education as we know it and trust more software to do the thinking for them?

Who can be trusted to make AI fair, accurate, and adaptable to different countries and cultures?

These are some of the questions that are still pending to be resolved in this debate.

However, for The New York Times it is “too soon to count or measure the overall impact on labor demand and productivity, but it seems clear that artificial intelligence will affect work differently than previous waves of technology” .

“The positive view of tools like ChatGPT is that they could be complementary to human work, instead of replacing it,” adds that medium.

A technological career in which there is a lot of money involved

Several companies are already in the race to dominate the AI ​​market, not only because of its technological potential, but also because of the juicy sums behind the investors.

If there’s going to be something more powerful than us and smarter than us, what does that mean for us?” he asked. “And it dominates us, or do we dominate it?

Since its low-key launch in late November, ChatGPT has become one of the fastest growing applications ever seen and made Microsoft and Google will accelerate projects which until now had been closely guarded for fears that the technology was not ready for public use.

“Just five days after its launch, one million users were using ChatGPT – growing 60 times faster than Facebook in reaching one million users,” Hu said.

OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, was valued by Microsoft at close to $30 billion even though it continues to burn money at a rapid rate, said Wayne Hu of SignalFire, a venture capital firm.

In addition to conventional venture funds, tech giants are on the prowl, like Google, which just invested $300 million to buy 10% of Anthropic and its chatbot Claude.

“Suddenly, all the investors are talking about how ChatGPT could eliminate millions of skilled jobs, upend trillion-dollar industries, and fundamentally change the way we learn, consume, and make decisions,” Hu said.

Artificial intelligence “is probably coming faster than we can process it,” said Sharon Zhou, co-founder of an AI company.

The technology poses an existential question for humanity, Zhou told AFP. “If there is going to be something more powerful than us and smarter than us, what does that mean for us?” she asked. “And does it dominate us, or do we dominate it?”

Hu believes that the ChatGPT “gold rush” could be unprecedented and expand well beyond generative AI because the technology itself minimizes the need for a code programmer or designer to execute ideas.

“This wave of AI may be larger than that of cell phones or the cloud, and more on the scale of something like the Industrial Revolution that changed the course of human history,” Hu said.

