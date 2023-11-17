The board of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has fired CEO Sam Altman. “The board no longer has confidence in its ability to continue to lead OpenAI,” it said a statement from OpenAI. His dismissal follows an investigation which allegedly showed that “he was not consistently candid in his communications to the board and that this hindered the exercise of his responsibilities.”

Altman entered Silicon Valley at the age of 19 and founded OpenAI in 2015 together with Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, among others. The company is working hard on artificial intelligence applications and launched the popular chatbot ChatGPT at the end of last year. That has now happened 100 million weekly usersAltman announced earlier this month at the first OpenAI conference for developers.

The Financial Times wrote last month that OpenAI is in discussions with investors about a new capital round that would value the company at $86 billion (81 billion euros). This would make it one of the most highly valued private companies, even though it started as a non-profit organization.

Although Sam Altman is one of the major drivers of artificial intelligence, he also systematically warns about it the dangers of it. “AI will most likely lead to the end of humanity,” he said, for example, shortly after founding OpenAI. “In the meantime, there will be great companies.” Altman will be succeeded on a temporary basis by technology director Mira Murati.