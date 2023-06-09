ChatGPT by now you will know it very well, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Open AI has conquered the world by effectively opening a new technological era, that of AI. As you well know, for some time now the tool has arrived in an app version for iOS and now it has finally been adapted best also to be used on iPad.

ChatGPT comes in version for iPad

In mid-May ChatGPT finally reached the mobile world by landing on iOS. The app has had great success and if you too have decided to try it on one of your iPads you will surely have noticed how it wasn’t natively compatible, but instead ran in resized window thus emulating the size of the smartphone.

Well now the situation has changed and the update has arrived: now you can use the ChatGPT app on the iPad as well full screen also writing via extended keyboard. In addition to this, the app has been updated and the integration with Siri has also arrived: now you can also use ChatGPT directly through the well-known voice assistant or the commands app, inserting it among the quick links.

Furthermore, another very interesting novelty is certainly that the app has also been enriched with other features such as “drag and drop” which allows you to move the sentences generated by the chatbot to other applications.

In short, important changes in an attempt to improve more and more what this artificial intelligence has to offer. We sincerely hope that soon everything can also land on Android and of course we will keep you updated on all the news!