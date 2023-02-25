The use of artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT has been causing worldwide controversy. With a question and answer system, ChatGPT “thinks and answers” ​​like a human. Some companies encourage employees to use technology, others do not, such as banks, which hold confidential customer information. Educators and researchers question the possibility of fraud and plagiarism in school assignments.

In China, regulators asked platforms to remove access to the chatbot. For the Chinese government, ChatGPT, which is powered by an American company, can be used by US authorities to “spread misinformation and manipulate public opinion,” according to the Chinese government. CNN Business.

China intends to launch its own version of the platform through Baidu, a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in services and products related to the Internet and artificial intelligence. Chinese giant Alibaba is also testing an alternative.

The largest US bank JPMorgan Chase has restricted the use of ChatGPT among its employees, but has not commented on the decision. Amazon asked employees not to use the chatbot to prevent company information from leaking and jeopardizing the confidentiality of the company’s intellectual property.

Public schools in New York and Seattle have restricted the use of ChatGPT for students. In France, the university Sciences Po banned the use of technology to prevent fraud and plagiarism.

ChatGPT was launched at the end of last year by the American company Open AI. After that, a competition was started with similar releases from Google and Microsoft.