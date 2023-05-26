Sam Altiman had said he would withdraw services from the EU if he could not comply with the regulation of AI studied by the bloc

Sam AltmanCEO of OpenAI, creator of ChatGPTbacktracked on the threat of withdraw the services of the company of the EU (European Union) if you are unable to comply with the regulation of AI (artificial intelligence) studied by the European bloc.

“We are excited to continue to operate here and, of course, we have no plans to leave.”, wrote Altman in the twitter this Friday (May 26, 2023).

Altman made country trips across Europe to discuss the future of AI and ChatGPT progress this week.

“The current draft EU AI Act would be over-regulating, but we hear it will be withdrawn”declared the American programmer in London on Wednesday (May 24, 2023). “The details really matter. We will try to comply, but if we cannot, we will stop operating [na UE].”

At a hearing in the United States Senate on May 16, he he requested the regulation of artificial intelligence platforms.

Apple restricted the use of ChatGPT and other AI platforms among its employees. The fear is that confidential company data will be leaked, including those related to a similar technology under development to compete with the OpenAI chatbot.