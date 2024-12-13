What will the relationship between humans and machines be like in the immediate future? OpenAI has taken a step towards that answer, getting very close to what we have seen in science fiction movies. The company has integrated real-time video capabilities with its already impressive Advanced Voice Modethe one that reminded me of the movie Her. The videos that he has shown (and that he had shown, but had not yet displayed) are certainly impressive.

OpenAI introduced new vision functionality for ChatGPTyour star conversation tool. The update allows users subscribed to premium plans to use their devices’ camera to get real-time responses when pointing at objects or sharing the screen. With this technology, OpenAI is positioned at the forefront from a sector where giants such as Google and Meta also compete.

What vision brings to conversational AI

Until now, ChatGPT’s voice and text interfaces had demonstrated a remarkable ability to understand and generate language. However, Real-time video integration adds a new level of interaction. Users will be able to point the camera of their devices at an object, such as a plant to identify its species, an electronic device to receive instructions for use, or a food to know its nutritional value, and ChatGPT will offer information, explanations or suggestions related to what you are seeing.

The functionality also includes the ability to share screen. For example, you can guide the user through complicated settings on their device or solve complex math problems through visual explanation. During a recent demonstration, ChatGPT analyzed drawings in real time, interacting with an accuracy that, while impressive, is still prone to occasional errors. This highlights both the potential and current limitations of this technology.

OpenAI has taken longer than expected to deploy it, and in Europe we will have to wait

OpenAI has faced several challenges in developing this capability. Initially announced in April, the rollout of this feature was delayed due to technical complexity and expectations generated by early announcements. Besides, Access to this technology will be restricted in several regionsincluding European Union countries, where privacy regulations pose an additional obstacle.

On the other hand, the competition does not stop. Google, for example, has launched Project Astra, a similar tool focused on real-time video analysis.available for a small group of test users. This context underlines the importance of moving quickly and accurately in such a competitive field.

How will we interact with AI in the future?

The new functionality not only represents a technological advance, but also a commitment to redefine how we interact with machines. The possibilities are almost endless: from education and healthcare to technical support and artistic creation.

However, important questions also arise. What will be the ethical and social implications of having an AI that can see and analyze in real time? How will OpenAI ensure user privacy and security?

With the official launch scheduled for next week, and a phased rollout that will extend through January for certain groupsthis milestone promises to cement OpenAI’s reputation as a leader in the race for more human-like AI.